Finding the Best "Strong Buy" Stocks to Buy in February

Wall Street sold technology stocks on Tuesday as the big money races to take some big gains off the table amid growing market volatility. The profit-taking makes sense when investors consider that the Nasdaq is up over 90% in the past three years.

No matter what happens to the stock market in the next few weeks or few months, the bullish market backdrop remains firmly intact because the outlook for 2026 earnings growth remains strong. Plus, the U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to cut interest rates again in 2026.

The 2026 earnings growth outlook is robust, with expansion projected in nearly every pocket of the economy. Therefore, long-term investors should consider buying the best of the best stocks in February 2026.

Let’s explore how investors can use a Zacks screen to help find some of the best Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks out of a group of over 200 highly-ranked companies to consider buying right now.

Zacks Rank Basics

Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks outperform the market in good and bad times. However, there are over 200 stocks that earn a Zacks Rank #1 at any given time.

Therefore, it’s helpful to understand how to apply filters to the Zacks Rank in order to narrow the list down to a more manageable and tradable set of stocks.

"Strong Buy" Stock Screen Parameters

There are only three items on this screen. But together, these three filters can result in some impressive returns.

• Zacks Rank equal to 1

Starting with a Zacks Rank #1 is often a strong jumping off point because it boasts an average annual return of roughly 24.4% per year since 1988.

• % Change (Q1) Est. over 4 Weeks greater than 0

Positive current quarter estimate revisions over the last four weeks.

• % Broker Rating Change over 4 Week equal to Top # 5

Top 5 stocks with the best average broker rating changes over the last four weeks.

This strategy comes loaded with the Research Wizard and is called bt_sow_filtered zacks rank5. It can be found in the SoW (Screen of the Week) folder.

Here is one of the five stocks that qualified for the Filtered Zacks Rank 5 strategy today…

Buy Top-Ranked Finance Stock SFBS for Value, Growth & Breakout Potential

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. SFBS is a bank holding company whose primary subsidiary, ServisFirst Bank, operates as a full-service commercial bank headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

SFBS focuses on providing business and personal banking services, with an emphasis on commercial lending, correspondent banking for other institutions, treasury management, private banking, and competitive products for professionals and consumers across multiple states, including Alabama, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, Texas, and Virginia.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

ServisFirst's strong net interest margin expansion, disciplined loan growth, efficient operations, and strategic expansion into high-growth markets such as Texas position it for continued profitability and earnings upside in a favorable banking environment.

SFBS topped our Q4 2025 earnings estimate on January 20. Its upbeat EPS revisions help ServisFirst earn its Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), with its FY26 estimate up 5% and its 2026 outlook over 4% higher.

ServisFirst is projected to grow its revenue by 20% in 2026 and another 9% next year to help boost its adjusted earnings by 22% and 10%, respectively.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

SFBS shares have surged 370% in the past decade to blow away the Finance sector’s 165%. Better yet, it is on the verge of breaking out of a trading range it’s been stuck in for the better part of five years. Its average Zacks price target offers 10% upside to its current levels.

Despite its long-term outperformance, ServisFirst trades at a 25% discount to its sector and 20% below its own 10-year median at 13.1X forward 12-month earnings. On top of that, all four brokerage recommendations Zacks has are “Strong Buys,” and its dividend yields 1.8%.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (SFBS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

