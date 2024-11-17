Findi Highlights Risks in Share Investments

Findi (AU:FND) has released an update.

Findi Limited has issued a market update emphasizing the speculative and high-risk nature of investing in its shares. The company advises potential investors to perform their own due diligence and consider personal financial circumstances before making investment decisions. The update highlights that Findi does not guarantee returns and is subject to various risks.

