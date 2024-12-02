Finanza.tech Opens Third Warrant Exercise Period

Finanza.tech S.p.A. (IT:FTC) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Finanza.tech S.p.A. has announced the opening of the third exercise period for their ‘Warrant Finanza.tech 2021-2026’, allowing warrant holders to subscribe to new ordinary shares at a price of €1.60 per share. This initiative provides an opportunity for investors to engage with the fintech company’s growth on Euronext Growth Milan, promoting increased interaction between the financial sector and real economy. Warrant holders must act by December 20, 2024, to take advantage of this offer.

For further insights into IT:FTC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.