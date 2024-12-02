News & Insights

Finanza.tech Opens Third Warrant Exercise Period

December 02, 2024 — 11:21 am EST

Finanza.tech S.p.A. (IT:FTC) has released an update.

Finanza.tech S.p.A. has announced the opening of the third exercise period for their ‘Warrant Finanza.tech 2021-2026’, allowing warrant holders to subscribe to new ordinary shares at a price of €1.60 per share. This initiative provides an opportunity for investors to engage with the fintech company’s growth on Euronext Growth Milan, promoting increased interaction between the financial sector and real economy. Warrant holders must act by December 20, 2024, to take advantage of this offer.

