Financials ETFs: Can the Rebound Continue?

Financials stocks had unperformed the broader indexes earlier this year due to concerns that the Fed’s aggressive tightening campaign to tame inflation would push the economy into a recession.

Results reported by six biggest US banks suggested that the economy could manage a “soft landing” while the Fed raises rates. Investors closely watch bank earnings since they are a good indicator of the health of the broader economy, consumers, and businesses.

Bank stocks have rebounded since mid-June as some investors believe that much of the bad news is already priced in and valuations look attractive at current levels.

The Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund XLF is the most popular and one of the cheapest products in the space. It holds S&P 500 financial stocks. Berkshire Hathaway ( BRK.B ), JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM and Bank of America BAC and are its top holdings.

The SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF KRE tracks an equal-weighted index of regional banks. The Invesco KBW Bank ETF KBWB holds large money centers, regional banks & thrift institutions.

To learn more about these ETFs, please watch the short video above.







Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.Get it free >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Bank of America Corporation (BAC): Free Stock Analysis Report



JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM): Free Stock Analysis Report



Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B): Free Stock Analysis Report



Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF): ETF Research Reports



SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE): ETF Research Reports



Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB): ETF Research Reports



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.