The Financial Stock With the Widest Competitive Moat in Its Industry

Key Points

Visa has the largest credit and payments network in the world.

There are only four major credit and payment providers in the U.S.

Visa's business has long been protected by a wide competitive moat.

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As an investor, one of the most important things to look for in a company is its competitive advantage in its industry. Famed investor Warren Buffett popularized the term "moat" to describe how well that advantage was protected from competition.

Companies with a moat around their business are protected from competitors in some way shape or form, like an actual moat protects a castle. The wider the moat, the more protected the business is.

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Stocks with moats, the wider the better, are usually pretty good performers, no matter the market or economic environment, because that business is well insulated from outside threats. It takes a bit of research to find stocks with moats, but usually they are the stocks with the most consistent long-term returns. You can even find exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that focus on stocks with competitive moats.

In the financial industry, there are several companies with wide moats, but one of the absolute best moats belongs to credit and payment giant Visa (NYSE: V).

Visa's wide moat

Visa is one of just four major credit card companies, along with Mastercard (NYSE: MA), American Express (NYSE: AXP), and Discover, which is now owned by Capital One (NYSE: COF). That right there is somewhat of a moat, because it is very difficult, expensive, and complex to establish a new payment network, let alone build the trust of merchants and consumers.

But Visa's moat is even wider because it basically has a duopoly with Mastercard, controlling about 77% of the market. And of that 77%, Visa's market share is about 52%, far and away the leader.

The other key differentiator for Visa, as well as Mastercard, is that they are simply providers of the payment networks. They do not issue credit cards, like Capital One, Discover, or American Express, nor do they loan the money for the purchases made on their networks. They simply generate fees every time their network is used. And with some $17 trillion moving across Visa's network in 2025, that's a lot of fees.

Visa's model makes it free of credit risk -- and credit risk tends to negatively impact lenders, particularly during tough times. In fact, Visa tends to do relatively well in challenging markets, because, while purchase volume may go down in tough markets, consumers still use their credit and debit cards for purchases.

Visa at a discount

In addition, Visa has a relatively asset-light model, other than the need for updated technology systems. But as a long-established company, its technology systems are in place and only need updates. And because Visa generates such massive margins, due to its asset-light business, it has plenty of cash to invest in its systems and technology.

Visa stock is pretty much always a buy, as it is one of the steadiest, most consistent performers in the sector, thanks largely to its wide moat. Over the past 10 years, its has an average annualized return of about 14% per year.

Visa stock is down about 11% year to date, which makes it a particularly good buy right now as it relatively cheap with a forward P/E ratio of 24.

Should you buy stock in Visa right now?

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American Express is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Dave Kovaleski has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Mastercard and Visa. The Motley Fool recommends Capital One Financial. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.