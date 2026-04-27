The Financial Stock That Keeps Growing Its Revenue No Matter What

Key Points

In the past decade, this company posted revenue growth in every year except for fiscal 2020, which was scarred by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rising GDP levels and higher spending activity sustainably propel the top and bottom lines.

With shares trading 17% off their peak, investors might be ready to buy the dip.

10 stocks we like better than Visa ›

The investment community should have a favorable view toward companies that can handle whatever gets thrown their way. Whether it's geopolitical tension, inflation, recessionary fears, or the threat of technological disruption, certain businesses continue to operate at a high level. At a minimum, these should be on your watchlist.

Here's a financial stock that belongs in this category. It seems to keep growing revenue no matter what happens.

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Financial results are directly related to spending activity

Between fiscal 2015 and fiscal 2025 (ended Sept. 30, 2025), Visa (NYSE: V) was able to increase its revenue in every single year, except fiscal 2020, which was due to the COVID-19 pandemic that basically brought the global economy to a standstill overnight. That year, Visa's sales dipped by only 5%.

Going back even earlier than 2015, it's hard to find any single fiscal year that this business didn't register a top-line gain. And in the current decade, from fiscal 2020 to fiscal 2025, revenue has grown by double-digit figures each year. This happened despite the health crisis, supply chain bottlenecks, historically elevated inflation, rapidly rising interest rates, shifting tariff policy, geopolitical turmoil, and record low consumer confidence.

Visa is so resilient that it took a generational black swan event (COVID-19) to derail its streak of consistent sales growth. This highlights how durable the business is.

The company's success is directly tied to economic forces. Every year, it's reasonable to expect GDP to rise, with higher levels of spending activity. Recessions can and will happen unpredictably, which might lead to short-term weakness, but Visa can navigate this headwind.

What's more, the business benefits from the rising penetration of cashless transactions at the expense of cash and paper-based forms of payment. This is a powerful secular trend.

Is April a great time to buy Visa?

According to consensus analyst estimates, Visa's revenue is projected to increase at a compound annual rate of 10.7% between fiscal 2025 and fiscal 2028. Sustainable high-single-digit to low-double-digit growth seems totally reasonable in the long run.

Given the extremely scalable nature of the business model, which is supported by a wide moat powered by an incredible network effect, Visa's profits are set to rise at a faster clip. Analysts expect adjusted earnings per share to grow at an annualized pace of 12.5% between fiscal 2025 and fiscal 2028.

Deservedly, this financial stock usually trades at a premium valuation. Now that shares are 17% below their peak (as of April 24), however, perhaps investors are inclined to buy the dip.

Should you buy stock in Visa right now?

Before you buy stock in Visa, consider this:

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Neil Patel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Visa. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.