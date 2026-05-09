This Financial Stock Could Help Set You Up for Life

Key Points

Berkshire Hathaway's longtime CEO, Warren Buffett, retired at the end of 2025.

New CEO Greg Abel just held his coming-out party at the company's annual meeting.

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Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA)(NYSE: BRKB) is a unique business. The conglomerate was, basically, the investment vehicle of longtime CEO Warren Buffett. Buffett's investment success was so impressive that he was nicknamed the Oracle of Omaha.

However, Buffett handed off the top job to Greg Abel at the end of 2025, leaving investors to wonder what would come next for the business Buffett built. It looks like more of the same, which is why the stock could help set long-term investors up for life. Here's what you need to know.

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There are no big changes on tap at Berkshire Hathaway

Berkshire Hathaway is technically a financial company, largely because of its insurance operations. But the truth is that it is a massively diversified conglomerate. It also owns a large portfolio of publicly traded stocks. In many ways, it operates like a mutual fund, with the CEO overseeing the portfolio of companies Berkshire Hathaway owns and invests in.

The historical record for that portfolio was created by Warren Buffett and his unique investment approach. He's retired, so future performance will be driven by new CEO Greg Abel's investment success. While it is too early to really know what Abel is capable of, he did pass his first big test with flying colors.

The company's May 2 annual meeting was the first one that Abel ran all alone. Buffett was there, but he didn't take the stage. The big takeaway is that Abel has no intentions of making dramatic changes to Berkshire Hathaway's business.

What did Greg Abel say?

For starters, Abel has no plans to break the conglomerate up into smaller businesses. While he is willing to sell businesses that no longer fit well within Berkshire Hathaway, that is likely to lead to change at the edges. And he highlighted that the portfolio of publicly traded stocks will remain concentrated, with large positions in some of Buffett's longtime favorites, including American Express (NYSE: AXP) and Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO), among others. Notably, Abel continues to collaborate with Buffett when it comes to investment decisions.

Another big win is the company's cash hoard, which ended the first quarter of 2026 at nearly $400 billion. That money will soften the impact of a recession and/or bear market. It will also give Abel the wherewithal to invest during a downturn, while others may be too fearful to do so. That is right out of the Oracle of Omaha's playbook, too.

Abel isn't as entertaining, but who cares?

Perhaps the biggest knock against Greg Abel's performance at the annual meeting was that he wasn't as funny as Warren Buffett. Most investors probably won't care about that, as they are likely to be more concerned about the company's business performance. Given the company's past success, there's no reason to believe the future won't be bright, since the new CEO is planning to keep using Buffett's highly successful playbook.

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American Express is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Reuben Gregg Brewer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends American Express and Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.