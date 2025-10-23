Financial Institutions Inc. Profit Climbs In Q3

(RTTNews) - Financial Institutions Inc. (FISI) revealed earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $20.11 million, or $0.99 per share. This compares with $13.10 million, or $0.84 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 27.3% to $51.79 million from $40.68 million last year.

Financial Institutions Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $20.11 Mln. vs. $13.10 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.99 vs. $0.84 last year. -Revenue: $51.79 Mln vs. $40.68 Mln last year.

