Financial Aid For Community College

Community college can offer a cost-effective path to higher education. But while community colleges are significantly less expensive, most people will still need financial aid to afford the associated costs.

Before you enroll in community college, consider all of your financing options to find what works for you.

Financial Aid Options

Most students require financial aid to attend college at most degree levels, and community college is no exception. Similar to students attending traditional, four-year institutions, community college students have access to grants, scholarships, loans and other resources.

Grants

Community college students may qualify for state and federal grants, including the Pell Grant and the TEACH Grant. Amounts may vary depending on your finances and the cost of attendance.

Recently, the federal government has contributed a significant amount of resources to bolster community college grant availability. In August, the U.S. Department of Education allotted $1.75 million for single institutions and $5.75 million for consortiums with applicants that are new members of the workforce.

Many states offer grants for community college that can cover the total cost of attendance. States have their own application rules but generally require students to complete the Free Application for Student Aid (FAFSA). Visit your state’s education department for more information on grant amounts and application details.

Scholarships

Schools and third-party organizations give out scholarships to talented students attending community college. Some examples include:

American Association of Women in Community College. This organization offers $500 scholarships to women attending community colleges, or those attending four-year institutions with previous community college experience in the last three years.

This organization offers $500 scholarships to women attending community colleges, or those attending four-year institutions with previous community college experience in the last three years. Coca-Cola Community College Academic Team. The Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise scholarship program offers up to 200 scholarships of $1,000 each to new Phi Theta Kappa members enrolled in at least six credit hours of associate’s degree coursework.

The Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise scholarship program offers up to 200 scholarships of $1,000 each to new Phi Theta Kappa members enrolled in at least six credit hours of associate’s degree coursework. The Darrel Hess Community College Geography Scholarship. Two $1,500 scholarships are awarded to community college students who are transferring to a four-year institution to study geography.

Two $1,500 scholarships are awarded to community college students who are transferring to a four-year institution to study geography. Iowa Central Community College (ICCC). ICCC offers several scholarships to current high school graduates attending ICCC for their first year of college. Departmental scholarships are also awarded to students already attending the institution.

To find potential scholarships, contact your community college’s financial aid department for award information and eligibility criteria. You can also search for external awards on websites dedicated to community college scholarships.

Work-Study

Work-study requires eligible students to work a part-time job to receive aid from the school. The position is on campus or with an affiliated association. Students may work up to 20 hours a week and can use the funds to pay for tuition, housing, textbooks and more.

Students must complete the FAFSA to be eligible for work-study. These spots are limited, so submit your FAFSA soon as possible to qualify.

Student Loans

Community college students can apply for federal or private student loans. Community college students are eligible for two types of federal student loans: Direct Unsubsidized Loans and Direct Subsidized Loans.

Direct Subsidized Loans will not accrue interest while you’re enrolled or during any deferment periods. Direct Unsubsidized Loans, however, will accrue interest during your entire term. Only students with demonstrated financial need qualify for Direct Subsidized Loans.

Parents of community college students can also take out Parent PLUS loans, which have a higher interest rate than other federal loan types. The annual limit for Parent PLUS loans is the cost of attendance minus other financial aid.

Federal student loans feature income-driven repayment plans, loan forgiveness programs and longer forbearance periods than private student loans. Private student loans usually have higher interest rates and should only be used if students are not eligible for federal loans.

You must complete the FAFSA to apply for federal student loans. Private student loans will have their own separate application.

How To Submit the FAFSA for Community Colleges

The process of completing the FAFSA for community college is the same as completing it for a four-year institution. First, you’ll have to create an account at StudentAid.gov. Then, you’ll click on the “Apply Now” link, which will take you to the FAFSA application.

To complete the FAFSA, you’ll have to provide personal details such as your full legal name, birthdate, Social Security number, income, family’s financial information, phone number, email address, mailing address and more.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Is FAFSA worth it for community colleges?

Filling out the FAFSA gives you access to financial aid that you would not otherwise have access to. If you do not complete the FAFSA, you will not be eligible for federal student loans, federal grants and work-study. You may also not qualify for state-based aid like grants and scholarships.

Some third-party scholarship providers also require that you complete the FAFSA. It’s always worth filling out the FAFSA because you never know what kind of aid you’ll receive.

Does FAFSA offer less aid for community college?

The amount of money you can receive by filling out the FAFSA depends on your and your parent’s financial situation, the cost of attendance and other factors.

It’s entirely possible to have 100% of your costs covered through financial aid. This may come from a combination of federal and state financial aid.

Do community colleges offer scholarships?

Every community college is different, and some may offer more scholarship opportunities than others. Scholarship applications for community college students may require a high school transcript, personal essay, letters of recommendation and more.

