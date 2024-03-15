Financial Advisor Recruiting Takeaways From 2023

Diamond Consultants recently completed the 2023 version of its Advisor Transition Report to identify the most important trends in financial advisor recruiting. Overall, recruiting was up 7.5% compared to 2022 which was unexpected given several headwinds. Many advisors who switched reported being more focused on the long-term to find the best place to maximize the value of their practice on a 5 to 20 year horizon.

Another interesting finding is that each channel seems to have a big winner. LPL enjoyed the most success from independent firms, while Morgan Stanley was the winner from traditional wirehouses. Boutique and regional firms like Rockefeller, RBC, or Raymond James also notched some major wins as they offer many of the resources of the large wirehouses without the bureaucracy.

One catalyst for the increase in recruiting activity has been the expected involvement of private equity bidders. Yet, this hasn’t materialized in terms of PE-backed RIAs poaching talent from legacy players. One factor is that PE offers come with some caveats that make it less appealing to advisors.

Finally, the lure of the independent channel seems to be fading despite the number of options increasing. This is likely due to traditional firms offering more generous compensation packages while the initial cohort of recruitees who wanted an independent channel have already moved firms.

Finsum: Diamond Consultants put together its 2023 report on advisor transitions. Major takeaways are that recruiting remained strong despite some major headwinds and that PE buyers haven’t been successful in luring advisors.

clients

advisors

recruiting

LPL

independence

private equity

rates

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.