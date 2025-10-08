Fill Up for Less: 3 Gas Rewards Programs That Work

If you find yourself frequently filling up your vehicle’s gas tank, it may be worth considering joining a rewards program to save money on gas. Even if you earn only a few dollars in rewards per month, they can eventually accumulate into a free tank of fuel.

Here are three gas rewards programs to consider if you’re interested in building up value over time.

Fuel Rewards Program at Shell

Join the Fuel Rewards Program at Shell online or through the app and enjoy instant savings on fuel.

Members are eligible for the following benefits:

Save 10 cents per gallon on the first fill-up, 20 cents per gallon on the second fill-up and 30 cents per gallon on the third.

Save 3 cents per gallon every day with Silver status.

Save 5 cents per gallon every day with Gold status after six fill-ups of at least 10 gallons each of regular fuel or three fill-ups of at least 10 gallons each of premium fuel within three months.

Save 10 cents per gallon every day with Platinum status after 12 fill-ups of at least 10 gallons each of regular fuel or six fill-ups of at least 10 gallons each of premium fuel within three months.

Additional perks of Platinum status include two times in-store rewards and special offers and VIP experiences.

Earn additional cents-per-gallon on fuel by dining, shopping or making everyday purchases at participating restaurants and retailers using a linked credit card.

Exxon Mobile Rewards+

Sign up for the Exxon Mobile Rewards+ program online or in the app to start saving money.

The program offers the following benefits:

3 points per gallon on fuel purchases

2 points per $1 on convenience store or car wash purchases

6 points per gallon on Premium fuel purchases

Note that every 100 points you earn can be redeemed for $1 in savings. If your vehicle holds 20 gallons, you can earn up to 60 points for each non-Premium fuel fill-up. With a Premium fuel fill-up, you could earn up to 120 points. Additionally, if you purchase a car wash or get any items from inside the store, you’ll earn even more points per visit.

Inner Circle at Circle K

Circle K offers multiple ways to sign up for its Inner Circle fuel rewards program — at the pump, in the store, via the app or online. Here’s where to find participating Circle K stores.

Benefits of this program include the following:

First-time users save 25 cents per gallon on their first five fill-ups.

After the first five fill-ups, save 3 cents per gallon every day.

After spending $500 on fuel, food and beverages, Premium Member status kicks in and allows you to save 5 cents per gallon.

Member-only pricing on drinks: 79 cents for any size Polar Pop or Froster drink, up to 44 ounces.

It’s important to note that the 3 cents and 5 cents rewards only apply to the first 35 gallons in each fuel purchase.

