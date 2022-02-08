Filing With TurboTax This Year? It Could Be Free

Tax season is already upon us. If you have yet to file your return, you may be able to file your taxes for free. TurboTax is one brand that offers free filing services to eligible individuals. While TurboTax is no longer part of the income-based IRS Free File program, the tax prep company has a few options for taxpayers to file their tax returns at no cost. Keep reading to find out if you qualify for free tax filing with TurboTax.

File a simple return for free with TurboTax Free Edition

TurboTax offers its TurboTax Free Edition to taxpayers who qualify for a simple return. If your tax situation is simple and you don't require more complex tax forms to file your return, you likely qualify for this free filing service. When using TurboTax Free Edition, eligible taxpayers will pay $0 to file their state and federal tax returns.

Are you wondering if your tax situation qualifies for a simple return? If you only require a 1040 form, you might qualify. The following tax situations are covered in the TurboTax Free Edition:

W-2 income

Limited interest and dividend income reported on a 1099-INT or 1099-DIV

Claiming the standard deduction

Earned Income Tax Credit (EIC)

Child Tax Credits

Student Loan Interest deduction

However, some tax situations aren't covered and therefore don't qualify. The following tax situations are not included in the TurboTax Free Edition:

Itemized deductions

Unemployment income reported on a 1099-G

Business or 1099-NEC income

Stock sales

Rental property income

Credits, deductions, and income reported on schedules 1-3

TurboTax Free Edition is available the entire tax season.

File a simple return with TurboTax Live Full Service Basic by Feb. 15

If you need extra help with your taxes, TurboTax Live Full Service Basic may work well for you. With this option, you'll be virtually paired up with a tax expert who will take care of your tax return for you. All you need to do is submit your tax documents, and your tax expert will update you every step of the way as they prepare your taxes.

TurboTax is offering this product for free for taxpayers with simple returns for a limited time. If you qualify for a simple return and file by Feb. 15, 2022, this service will cost you $0 for a federal and state tax return.

File a simple return with TurboTax Live Basic by March 31

TurboTax is also offering its TurboTax Live Basic product at no cost for qualifying federal and state returns for a limited time. You'll need to file your return by March 31, 2022, and you'll need to have a simple return to be eligible to use this service.

With this option, you can prepare your taxes while getting some assistance. As you prepare your return, you can chat with a tax expert. You can also set up a time to video chat. A tax expert will also review your tax return before filing it.

If you qualify for a simple return and file before March 31, 2022, this service will cost you $0.

Free tax filing available for active military members and reservists

But that's not all. You qualify for free income tax filing through TurboTax if you're an enlisted active duty military member or reservist. This includes both federal and state tax return filing through the following online products:

TurboTax Free Edition

TurboTax Deluxe

TurboTax Premier

TurboTax Self-Employed

Commissioned officers, warrant officers, veterans, and retirees don't qualify for free tax filing.

Read our TurboTax review if you're thinking of filing your taxes with TurboTax. No matter how you choose to file, check to see if you qualify for free filing before you prepare your tax return. You could save yourself money if you are eligible for free filing.

If the above offerings don't work for your tax situation, the IRS Free File program is another option to consider. Eligible taxpayers who have an adjusted gross income (AGI) of $73,000 or less can file a federal return at no cost through participating tax preparation companies.

If you still need to file your income taxes, these are the best tax software options available.

