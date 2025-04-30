Filed a Tax Extension? Here's Exactly What to Do Next

Filing a tax extension can feel like a giant sigh of relief.

You bought yourself some time, hit pause on the paperwork, and avoided a last-minute panic. Great! But before you go celebrating your six-month stay of execution... let's clear up a few things.

Because filing a tax extension isn't a get-out-of-taxes-free card. It doesn't mean you can put off thinking about your return until October. And it definitely doesn't mean you can delay paying your bill without consequences.

In fact, filing a tax extension doesn't change nearly as much as most people think it does. But what it does change can be a real gift — if you use it wisely.

This guide will walk you through what happens next, what deadlines still apply, and how to avoid the kinds of mistakes that could turn your helpful little extension into a big expensive mess.

Yes, You Filed an Extension. No, That Doesn't Mean You're Off the Hook

Filing a tax extension gave you more time to file your return. That's it.

It did not give you more time to pay your taxes. In fact, you still needed to pay an estimate of what you owed by April 15.

And this is where things get messy... because that feels totally counterintuitive. How are you supposed to know what you owe if you haven't even filed yet? Isn't that the whole point of needing more time?

Unfortunately, the IRS doesn't care. If you didn't pay your estimated tax bill by April 15, they're already charging you interest. And if you owed a meaningful amount? They're also adding a late payment penalty — 0.5% per month on whatever you didn't pay, up to a maximum of 25%.

So yes, you're being charged interest on a number you might not even know yet.

It's not fair. But it's how the system works.

That's why tax professionals recommend overestimating when you file for an extension. If you think you might owe $6,000, send $7,000 just to be safe. You'll get the extra back as a refund when you file. (And no, the IRS doesn't pay you decent interest on that refund. But it still beats paying penalties on the other side of the equation.)

Now, if you were owed a refund this year and just didn't get around to filing? You're not being charged any penalties. But you're also not getting your money until you do file, so you might as well get moving.

Either way, just remember — an extension buys you time to get your documents and deductions in order. It doesn't buy you freedom from your tax bill.

Now that we've killed the extension fairy tale, let's walk through what actually comes next.

Step 1: Confirm Your Extension Was Accepted

If you filed online using tax software, you probably got a little confirmation screen (or email) saying your extension was accepted. Great. Save that, either by printing it out or saving a screenshot.

If you mailed in Form 4868, things are a little less clear-cut. The IRS doesn't send you a "we got it!" note for paper extensions — they'll only let you know if your request was rejected. And by the time that happens, you might already be facing penalties.

That's why it's smart to:

- Use certified mail or some kind of trackable delivery if you file on paper

- Save your receipt or proof of delivery

- Double-check the form for typos or mismatched info before sending it in

If your extension was rejected, don't panic — the IRS typically gives you a short window (about five days) to correct the mistake and re-file. But that clock starts ticking as of the original filing deadline, so time is tight.

Bottom line? Don't just assume your extension was processed. Make sure you've got documentation — just in case October rolls around and the IRS says otherwise.

Step 2: Estimate and Pay What You Owe (If You Haven't Yet)

Let's be honest: This is the part that most people skip.

They file the extension and figure they'll deal with the money part later. But if you owed taxes and didn't pay by April 15? The IRS is already charging you interest. And every month you wait, that interest keeps compounding.

On top of that, there's a late payment penalty: 0.5% of your unpaid balance per month, up to a max of 25%.

Let's say you owed $2,000. That's a $10 penalty every month — plus interest — until you file and pay. It's not devastating right away... but it adds up fast.

If you haven't paid anything yet, now's the time. Even a partial payment will reduce what you owe in penalties and interest. (Seriously. Pay something.)

If you're not sure how much to pay, you've got three options:

1) Use your tax software to do a rough return and get a quick estimate.

2) Use the worksheet in IRS Form 1040-ES and guess high. It's better to overpay and get a refund later than to underpay and owe even more.



3) Pay enough to qualify for "safe harbor" status. The IRS will not charge you an underpayment penalty if you pay at least 90% of the tax you owe this year, or pay 100% of the tax you owed last year (110% if your AGI was over $150,000 that year).

You can make a payment online using IRS Direct Pay, the Electronic Federal Tax Payment System (EFTPS), or even a debit/credit card (though there are processing fees).

If you truly can't afford to pay what you owe, don't ignore it — you may be eligible for a payment plan through the IRS. But again, the longer you wait, the more it costs.

Step 3: Complete Your Full Return (Don't Just Put It Off Until October)

The extension gives you until October 15 to fill out, complete, and file your full tax return — but that doesn't mean you should wait until October 14 to start digging through a pile of unopened mail and mystery receipts.

And just to be crystal clear: An accepted extension doesn't replace your return — it just buys you extra time to complete it and file. Even if you've already paid what you owe, you still need to officially file your full return by the deadline. If you don't? You'll be hit with the same steep penalties as if you never filed at all.

Now's the time to actually use the breathing room you bought yourself.

Here's how:

- Get your paperwork in order: Track down any forms you're still waiting on — 1099s, K-1s, corrected W-2s, etc. If you need to call your broker or email your old employer, do it now while you still have time to fix surprises.

- Organize deductions and records: This is your window to gather receipts, business expenses, charitable donations, medical bills, or anything else that might lower your tax bill.

- Do a rough draft: Even if you don't file yet, start plugging your info into tax software to see how it's shaping up. If you owe more than you expected, filing sooner helps stop the interest clock.

And if you're working with a CPA? Book them early. They'll be far more available now than they will be during the September-October crunch.

The whole point of a tax extension is to give yourself time to get things right. So don't waste it.

Step 4: Check Your State's Rules

Just because the IRS granted your extension doesn't mean your state did.

Some states automatically honor your federal extension. Others — looking at you, New York — require you to file a separate form to get more time. And almost all of them still expect your state tax payment by the April deadline, whether or not you've filed your return.

Here's what you need to do:

Look up your state's extension policy (start with your state's Department of Revenue website)

Confirm whether you needed to file a separate extension

Double-check if any state taxes are still unpaid — late payments mean penalties and interest at the state level, too

Also worth knowing: some states won't consider your extension valid unless you've already paid 100% of your estimated tax liability by the original deadline. So if you skipped the payment part thinking you'd just buy time... your extension might not be official.

The bottom line? Don't assume your federal extension covers your state. Confirm it.

Step 5: Don't Let the Clock Run Out

This is your friendly reminder that October 15 is a hard deadline. There are no second extensions. No grace period. No "oops, I forgot."

If you miss that deadline, you're no longer dealing with a little interest or a minor late fee. You're looking at the failure-to-file penalty, and it's brutal: 5% of your unpaid taxes for every month (or part of a month) your return is late, up to 25%.

That's on top of the interest. And on top of any failure-to-pay penalties that may already be stacking up.

Even if you don't owe anything — or are owed a refund — missing the October deadline could delay that refund or create more red tape. And if you're habitually late? It can trigger extra scrutiny down the line.

So put a reminder in your calendar now. No, seriously — go do it. Aim to file at least a few weeks early in case you run into last-minute issues or need help from your CPA. October isn't nearly as far away as it feels.

Don't Let a Smart Move Turn Into a Costly Mistake

Filing a tax extension isn't a failure. In fact, it's often a smart move — especially if you're waiting on documents, untangling complicated deductions, or just needing more time to get things right.

But it's not a free pass.

You still had to pay what you owed by April 15. Interest and penalties are already running if you didn't. And the six-month grace period you've been granted? It will disappear faster than you think.

So use it well.

Get organized. Run the numbers. Make a plan to file long before the leaves start turning.

Because the extension isn't the end of tax season — it's just the second half. And you're officially on the clock.

