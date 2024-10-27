News & Insights

Fiji Kava Reports Record Sales Amid Strategic Expansion

October 27, 2024 — 07:27 pm EDT

Fiji Kava Limited (AU:CCO) has released an update.

Fiji Kava Limited, trading as The Calmer Co. International, reported record quarterly sales of $2.3 million, marking a 28% increase from the previous quarter and a notable 354% rise compared to the prior year. The company’s strategic marketing efforts, particularly in the Australian eCommerce and retail sectors, have driven this impressive growth. As they expand production capabilities, Fiji Kava is poised to capitalize on the growing demand for their products in both domestic and international markets.

