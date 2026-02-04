Figure Technology Solutions (FIGR) Price Target Increased by 18.38% to 65.96

The average one-year price target for Figure Technology Solutions (NasdaqGS:FIGR) has been revised to $65.96 / share. This is an increase of 18.38% from the prior estimate of $55.72 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $43.43 to a high of $86.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 48.09% from the latest reported closing price of $44.54 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 179 funds or institutions reporting positions in Figure Technology Solutions. This is an increase of 165 owner(s) or 1,178.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FIGR is 1.23%, an increase of 9,218.42%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11,159.49% to 63,361K shares. The put/call ratio of FIGR is 0.81, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ribbit Management Company holds 11,253K shares representing 6.39% ownership of the company.

Orland Properties holds 8,776K shares representing 4.98% ownership of the company.

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co holds 3,272K shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company.

J Digital 6 holds 3,002K shares representing 1.70% ownership of the company.

Soros Fund Management holds 2,233K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company.

