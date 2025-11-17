FIGS (FIGS) Price Target Increased by 18.54% to 8.15

The average one-year price target for FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) has been revised to $8.15 / share. This is an increase of 18.54% from the prior estimate of $6.88 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $5.30 to a high of $12.60 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 11.76% from the latest reported closing price of $9.24 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 381 funds or institutions reporting positions in FIGS. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 1.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FIGS is 0.10%, an increase of 7.35%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 183,701K shares. The put/call ratio of FIGS is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bamco holds 59,934K shares representing 38.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 59,974K shares , representing a decrease of 0.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FIGS by 15.94% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 12,656K shares representing 8.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,936K shares , representing a decrease of 10.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FIGS by 81.57% over the last quarter.

BGRFX - BARON GROWTH FUND holds 12,369K shares representing 7.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 9,568K shares representing 6.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,368K shares , representing a decrease of 8.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FIGS by 5.97% over the last quarter.

BFGFX - Baron Focused Growth Fund holds 8,494K shares representing 5.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

