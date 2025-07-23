Figs (FIGS) Moves 5.8% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

Figs FIGS shares ended the last trading session 5.8% higher at $6.38. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 13.1% gain over the past four weeks.

Customer growth, strong full-priced selling, record average order value achieved in the first quarter, and a solid balance sheet are key factors supporting the stock’s performance. Ongoing strategic investments and a clear focus on category leadership further strengthen its long-term growth potential.

This health care apparel company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.02 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +100%. Revenues are expected to be $144.57 million, up 0.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Figs, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on FIGS going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

Figs is part of the Zacks Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry. Allbirds, Inc. BIRD, another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 13.1% higher at $11.77. BIRD has returned 5.2% in the past month.

For Allbirds, Inc., the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at -$2.61. This represents a change of -8.8% from what the company reported a year ago. Allbirds, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

