FIGS CFO Jeffrey Lawrence To Retire - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - FIGS Inc. (FIGS), the direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle brand, said that its Chief Financial Officer, Jeffrey Lawrence, has decided to retire, effective December 24, 2021.

Jeff joined FIGS in December 2020, coming out of retirement to help lead FIGS' initial public offering earlier this year.

FIGS said that Daniella Turenshine, its Senior Vice President of Finance and Strategy, has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer, effective December 24, 2021.

Daniella joined FIGS in 2018 and led FIGS' finance team for over two years before Jeff joined the Company, and she has continued to serve on FIGS' senior executive team and as a leader on the finance team. Prior to FIGS, she served as Vice President at Garnett Station Partners. She also worked in private equity at Avista Capital Partners and in investment banking at Credit Suisse.

