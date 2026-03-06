Figma's AI Strategy: Is it the Key Driver of Future Expansion?

Figma FIG is integrating AI in its workflow and getting solid results. Figma Make, which is an AI-assisted creativity tool, has experienced 70% sequential growth in weekly active users, with more than 50% of customers contributing over $100K ARR. Approximately 60% of the files are generated by non-designers.

Figma took a leap in AI image generation and editing by integrating Gemini 3 Pro with Nano Banana Pro into its design workflows. Figma also collaborated with OpenAI so editors can prompt ChatGPT to create visual assets and further riff on these on Figma Buzz. These enhancements have resulted in a net dollar retention rate of 136%.

Figma’s paid customer profiles comprise 13,861 customers with more than $10K ARR and 1,405 customers with more than $100K ARR at the end of 2025. New AI-integrated products like Figma Make, Figma Draw, Figma Sites and Figma Buzz have enabled Figma to grow its customer base robustly.

Figma and ChatGPT’s collaboration is enabling users to generate FigJam diagrams directly from ChatGPT conversations. Other AI features of Figma products allow editors to make targeted adjustments while retaining the visual characteristics of the image, like lassoing image objects and isolating, erasing or expanding them for desired output.

Figma also acquired Weavy to enable its users to benefit from the leading AI models and editing tools on a single online canvas while giving users the flexibility to choose models like Seedance, Sora, Veo, Nano-Banana and Seedream per their needs. These features have made the Figma platform powerful and unbeatable in the competitive image editing market.

How Competitors Fare Against Figma

Figma differentiates itself as a real-time UI/UX collaboration tool, while it has some overlap with Adobe ADBE in the visual editing market and Atlassian TEAM in the planning, ideation and whiteboarding space.

Adobe is expanding its client base through innovative AI-infused feature adoption like Acrobat AI Assistant, Firefly and Adobe Express. These new features are attracting and retaining users, including next-generation creators and enterprises. Adobe expects its AI-infused features to generate double-digit ARR growth in fiscal 2026.

Atlassian’s focus on adding generative AI features to some of its collaboration software is likely to drive the top line. Atlassian’s AI-powered capabilities are seeing rapid adoption.

Figma’s Share Price Performance Valuation and Estimates

Figma’s shares have lost 42.2% in the past six months against the broader Zacks Computer & Technology sector's appreciation of 5.7%.

Figma stock is trading at a premium, with a forward 12-month Price/Sales of 9.42X compared with the Computer and Technology sector’s 6.19X. FIG has a Value Score of F.

The consensus mark for 2026 earnings is pegged at 24 cents per share, which has declined by a penny over the past 30 days. This indicates a decline of 20% from the reported figure of 2025.



Figma currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

