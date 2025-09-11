Figma Stock Looks Great, Except for the Price

Key Points Figma stock has been on a rollercoaster ride since the company went public on July 31.

The company is growing strongly and is already profitable.

However, the valuation is extreme, even after a post-IPO slump.

10 stocks we like better than Figma ›

Software company Figma (NYSE: FIG), which specializes in design tools for websites, apps, and a growing number of other things, went public on July 31 with a bang. The stock rocketed from its IPO price of $33 per share to as high as $124 per share on its first trading day, an incredible surge.

The stock has taken a beating since then as investor enthusiasm cooled off a bit. Within days, Figma stock fell sharply from those initial highs. The company reported its second-quarter results on Sept. 3, which sent the stock down further the following day. Shares of Figma now hover around $52 per share, still a healthy bump from its IPO price, but far below its post-IPO high.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Should investors who sat out the IPO jump in now, with the stock trading at a big discount to its peak? While Figma the company looks like a winner, investors should still be weary of the price tag on the stock.

Quick growth and rising profits

Figma generated $249.6 million in revenue during the second quarter, up 41% year over year. Growth will slow a bit in the third quarter, with the company guiding for revenue between $263 million and $265 million, good for a 33% increase. For the full year, Figma sees revenue expanding by 37% and topping $1 billion.

Much of Figma's growth is being driven by successfully expanding relationships with existing customers. For customers spending at least $10,000 annually, the net dollar retention rate was 129% in the second quarter. There are nearly 12,000 customers that fall into that group, and they're aggressively expanding spending on Figma's products.

More impressive than Figma's growth is its profitability. Figma is already profitable on a GAAP basis, a rare sight among software IPOs. The company's 89% gross margin certainly helps, but so does restrained spending. Figma spent $97.7 million on sales and marketing in the second quarter, or 39% of revenue, while research and development spending was lower at $83 million. This led to an operating income of $2 million, a small but notably positive number. Free cash flow was also positive at $60.6 million for the quarter. Both numbers show a major improvement year over year.

A rapid pace of product launches is one thing driving Figma's growth. The company launched four new products in the second quarter alone, including Figma Make for AI prototyping, Figma Draw for illustrations, Figma Sites for publishing websites, and Figma Buzz for marketing assets. More than 80% of Figma's customers used at least two products during the second quarter, and around 66% used at least three products.

The valuation is a big problem

Even with Figma's strong growth and improving profitability, it's tough to justify the stock's valuation. Despite the post-IPO and post-earnings plunges, Figma is still valued at roughly $25 billion. That puts the price-to-sales ratio based on the company's outlook for this year at an eyewatering 25. The price-to-earnings ratio, based on analyst estimates for full-year adjusted EPS, is around 170.

For investors to win at the current valuation, Figma must not only continue to grow quickly, but the market must also remain wildly optimistic on the stock. With the economic picture darkening, the latter seems unlikely.

At a more reasonable price, Figma has all the makings of a great long-term investment. But until the valuation comes back to earth, investors should tread carefully.

Should you invest $1,000 in Figma right now?

Before you buy stock in Figma, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Figma wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $681,260!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,046,676!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,066% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 186% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 8, 2025

Timothy Green has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.