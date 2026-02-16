Figma to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

Figma FIG is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 18.

For the fourth quarter, Figma expects revenues to be between $292 million and $294 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $293 million.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Figma’s fourth-quarter 2025 earnings is pegged at 7 cents per share. The figure has remained unchanged for the past 30 days.

Factors to Consider for FIG Stock

Figma has expanded its product portfolio with the launch of AI-integrated products like Figma Make, Figma Draw, Figma Sites and Figma Buzz, which have enabled Figma to grow its customer base robustly. Approximately 30% of customers spending $100,000 or more in ARR were using Figma Make weekly by the end of the previous quarter. This trend is likely to have persisted in the to-be-reported quarter.

In the third quarter of 2025, FIG’s customer base grew significantly, with the company adding more than 90,000 paid teams in just two past quarters, bringing the total to 540,000 paid customers. Figma is expected to gain from the ongoing customer acquisition in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Figma took a leap in AI image generation and editing by integrating Gemini 3 Pro with Nano Banana Pro into its design workflows. Figma also collaborated with OpenAI so editors can prompt ChatGPT to create visual assets and further riff on these in Figma Buzz. Figma also acquired Weavy to enable its users to benefit from the leading AI models and editing tools on a single online canvas.

Figma also collaborated with ChatGPT to enhance its AI-based capabilities. These ongoing innovations are likely to have helped Figma retain its customer base from moving away to newer generative AI platforms. Figma commanded a net dollar retention rate of 131% for customers spending $10,000 or more annually in the third quarter of 2025. This positive trend is likely to have persisted in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Figma’s third-quarter 2025 operating margins shrank due to a rise in non-GAAP research and development, non-GAAP sales and marketing, and non-GAAP general and administrative expenses, which have increased 43.6%, 18.6% and 68.2%, respectively. This trend is likely to have persisted in the to-be-reported quarter.

Earnings Whispers for Figma Stock

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Figma this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.

Currently, FIG has an Earnings ESP of -7.69% and carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks With a Favorable Combination

Hive Digital HIVE has an Earnings ESP of +38.46% and sports a Zacks Rank #2 at present. HIVE shares have lost 22.4% in the past 12-month period. The company is scheduled to report its third-quarter fiscal 2026 results on Feb. 17, 2026. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Analog Devices ADI has an Earnings ESP of +1.57% and carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present. Analog Devices shares have surged 64.3% in the trailing 12-month period. Analog Devices is set to report its earnings on Feb. 18, 2026.

Applied Optoelectronics IPGP has an Earnings ESP of +6.16% and carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present. Applied Optoelectronics shares have surged 93.4% in the trailing 12-month period. Applied Optoelectronics is slated to report fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 26.

