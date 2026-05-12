Figma to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

Figma FIG is scheduled to report first-quarter 2026 results on May 14, after market close.

For the first quarter, Figma expects revenues to be between $315 million and $317 million, implying year-over-year growth of 38%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $316 million.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Figma’s first-quarter 2026 earnings is pegged at 6 cents per share. The figure has remained unchanged for the past 30 days.

Factors to Note

Figma has expanded its product portfolio with the launch of AI-integrated products like Figma Make, Figma Draw, Figma Sites and Figma Buzz, which have enabled Figma to grow its customer base robustly. Given traction in Figma’s AI product suite, its revenues rose 40% year over year to $304 million and net dollar retention for customers spending more than $10,000 in ARR reached 136%. This trend is likely to have continued in the to-be-reported quarter.

Figma, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Figma, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Figma, Inc. Quote

The weekly active users of Figma Make grew more than 70% quarter over quarter, while over 50% of paid customers spending more than $100,000 in ARR were using it weekly. This is likely to benefit Figma in the to-be-reported quarter. In the previous quarter, 75% of paid customers with more than $10,000 in ARR were consuming AI credits on a weekly basis.

Figma took a leap in AI image generation and editing by integrating Gemini 3 Pro with Nano Banana Pro into its design workflows. Figma also collaborated with OpenAI so editors can prompt ChatGPT to create visual assets and further riff on these in Figma Buzz. Figma also acquired Weavy to enable its users to benefit from the leading AI models and editing tools on a single online canvas.

Figma also collaborated with ChatGPT to enhance its AI-based capabilities. These ongoing innovations are likely to have helped Figma retain its customer base from moving away to newer generative AI platforms. Figma ended the year with 67 customers spending more than $1 million in ARR, and its international revenues grew 45% year over year and accounted for 54% of fourth-quarter 2025 revenues. This is likely to have been a tailwind in the to-be-reported quarter.

Figma had previously announced plans to begin monetizing AI credit consumption starting in 2026. The rollout could provide an incremental contribution in the upcoming quarters if customer adoption trends remain strong. Nevertheless, the continued investment in AI, infrastructure and go-to-market might have weighed on the bottom line in the to-be-reported quarter.

Earnings Whispers for Figma Stock

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Figma this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Currently, FIG has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some stocks you may want to consider in the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat:

NVIDIA NVDA has an Earnings ESP of +0.24% and carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

NVIDIA is slated to report first-quarter 2026 results on May 20. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NVIDIA’s first-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.77 per share, up by a penny over the past 30 days, indicating a rise of 118.5% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

Cisco Systems CSCO has an Earnings ESP of +1.92% and carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present.

Cisco Systems is set to report third-quarter fiscal 2026 results on May 13. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Cisco Systems’ third-quarter 2026 earnings is pegged at $1.04 per share, unchanged over the past 60 days, indicating a rise of 8.33% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

Keysight Technologies, Inc. KEYS is scheduled to report second-quarter fiscal 2026 results on May 19. Currently, it has an Earnings ESP of +0.86% and sports a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Keysight Technologies’ second-quarter earnings is pegged at $2.33 per share, suggesting a year-over-year jump of 37.1%. Earnings estimates for the quarter have been revised upward by 2 cents over the past 30 days.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.