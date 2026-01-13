Figma (FIG) Price Target Decreased by 14.36% to 54.11

The average one-year price target for Figma (NYSE:FIG) has been revised to $54.11 / share. This is a decrease of 14.36% from the prior estimate of $63.19 dated December 18, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $38.38 to a high of $73.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 48.66% from the latest reported closing price of $36.40 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 254 funds or institutions reporting positions in Figma. This is an increase of 235 owner(s) or 1,236.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FIG is 1.64%, an increase of 5,420.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 120,085.59% to 192,590K shares. The put/call ratio of FIG is 0.52, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Index Venture Associates VI holds 57,658K shares representing 13.86% ownership of the company.

Sc Us holds 25,261K shares representing 6.07% ownership of the company.

ICONIQ Capital holds 21,378K shares representing 5.14% ownership of the company.

AH Capital Management, L.L.C. holds 16,246K shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company.

Durable Capital Partners holds 5,369K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.