Figma and Agentic Coding: Why MCP Integrations Matter for FIG Stock?

Figma FIG has been building toward a broader role in product creation. The platform now spans ideation, design, prototyping, developer handoff and presentation in a single browser-based environment. The next step is embedding artificial intelligence (AI) across surfaces and linking design context directly into coding workflows. Execution on these agentic workflows and the economics behind them are key variables to watch for investors.



A core development is Figma’s MCP server, which is designed to connect design context to agentic coding inside developers’ editors. The workflow described is straightforward: the MCP server captures information from Figma files and passes that context into developer tools as part of the build process. That matters because agentic coding benefits from structured context. When design intent, layout decisions and prototype logic can travel with the task, teams reduce the translation work that typically slows handoff from design to engineering. In this framing, the MCP server becomes an integration layer that keeps the design system and build system synchronized.

Figma is Pushing Beyond Design Into AI Workflows

Figma started as a professional-grade, multiplayer design tool built in the browser, but the suite now covers more of the product lifecycle. Alongside Figma Design, the company offers FigJam for whiteboarding and ideation, Dev Mode for developer handoff, and Figma Slides for alignment.



The broader portfolio expanded in 2025 with Figma Make for prompt-to-prototype creation, Figma Sites for design-to-web publishing, Figma Buzz for scaled marketing asset creation, and Figma Draw for advanced vector editing. Management has integrated artificial intelligence across these products, positioning Figma as an end-to-end system that moves from concept to production in one environment.

FIG’s Monetization Strategy Aligns With AI Usage Intensity

Figma’s business model is evolving in parallel with an expanding portfolio. The company sells access through per-seat subscriptions, with multiple seat types ranging from Viewer to Full. In 2025, Figma introduced AI credits across all seats. Starting in March 2026, the company plans to begin enforcing AI credit limits, with options for an additional credit subscription or a pay-as-you-go credit plan.



This structure is built to align pricing with usage intensity. Management expects a measured ramp as enforcement begins and more AI surfaces launch. Importantly, pre-monetization telemetry shows meaningful engagement: 75% of customers above $10,000 in annual recurring revenue (ARR) were consuming credits weekly. If credit packs and pay-as-you-go adoption scale, consumption revenues can diversify the top line over time.

FIG’s Rising AI Cost: Reality Check for This Trend

The opportunity comes with a near-term cost burden. Figma is investing heavily in AI initiatives, and the cost of revenues surged 112% in 2025 versus 2024, driven in part by $49.1 million in higher technical infrastructure and hosting costs tied to AI. Non-GAAP gross margin declined from 92% in 2024 to 82.4% in 2025, reflecting the early impact of serving and inference costs.

Those pressures are expected to persist through 2026 as Figma absorbs a full year of AI serving costs. Management expects credit monetization to offset gradually, but until consumption monetization scales meaningfully, gross and operating margins are expected to remain under pressure.

Figma Offers Q1 and 2026 Outlook

Figma expects its first-quarter 2026 revenues to be between $315 million and $317 million, implying year-over-year growth of 38%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is pegged at $316.1 million suggesting 38.5% growth from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 6 cents, unchanged over the past 30 days.



Figma, Inc. Revenue (TTM)

Figma, Inc. revenue-ttm | Figma, Inc. Quote

The company now projects its 2026 annual revenues between $1.366 billion and $1.374 billion, implying year-over-year growth of 30%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1.37 billion, suggesting 29.8% growth from 2025. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 23 cents down couple of cents over the past 30 days.



Figma projects its 2026 non-GAAP operating income between $100 million and $110 million.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Figma currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Guidewire Software GWRE, HubSpot HUBS and Samsara IOT are some stocks worth buying in the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector. All three stocks currently sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Long-term earnings growth for Guidewire, HubSpot and Samsara is pegged at 12.6%, 18.6% and 44.2%, respectively. In terms of share price movement, Guidewire, HubSpot and Samsara have declined 20.3%, 33.4% and 4%, respectively.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.