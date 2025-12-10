Fifth Third Partners With Brex, Unlocks $5.6B Commercial Card Volume

Fifth Third Bancorp FITB has collaborated with Brex, an intelligent finance platform, under a multi-year agreement. This is expected to unlock $5.6 billion in annual commercial card payment volume.



The bank will adopt Brex’s API-driven Brex Embedded infrastructure to power its new Commercial Card, which will serve as the default for its Commercial Banking clients.



Fifth Third will deploy Brex across all its markets, giving businesses nationwide access to next-generation financial tools that help them operate more efficiently, scale faster and compete confidently on a global stage.

Rationale Behind FITB’s Move

Commercial businesses have long struggled with poor visibility into spending, inflexible systems and heavy manual processes. In the absence of modern artificial intelligence (AI)-driven tools, finance teams manage expenses and reconcile budgets by hand, slowing growth and increasing operational risk.



Through this partnership, Fifth Third will offer its Commercial Banking clients access to Brex’s modern, AI-native finance platform. As a result, clients can issue corporate cards, automate expense management and make secure, real-time payments. Clients will also benefit from Brex’s AI agents, which streamline end-to-end workflows, accelerate book-closing, reduce manual review and enhance spend control.



Bridgit Chayt, head of Commercial Payments at Fifth Third, stated, “This partnership changes everything. By combining Fifth Third Bank’s financial strength with Brex’s AI-driven technology, we’re delivering an intelligent platform that automates workflows, enhances visibility and eliminates manual processes. Businesses gain real-time insights, global scalability and finance tools that work proactively on their behalf—freeing teams to focus on strategy, not spreadsheets. We’re introducing a new standard for speed, accuracy and control in commercial finance.”



For Fifth Third, the partnership is poised to boost fee income through greater commercial card usage while enhancing retention and acquisition among its Commercial Banking clients. The improved product suite also supports long-term deposit growth and cross-sell opportunities, strengthening the bank’s overall revenue profile.



This move aligns with Fifth Third’s expansion strategy through acquisitions and partnerships. In October 2025, the company agreed to acquire Comerica to combine two banking franchises and create the ninth-largest U.S. bank. In August 2025, it acquired DTS Connex, enhancing its commercial payments capabilities, while in July, it partnered with Eldridge to expand private credit offerings for Commercial Bank clients.

FITB’s Price Performance & Zacks Rank

Over the past six months, FITB’s shares have risen 15.4% compared with 19.5% growth for the industry.



At present, FITB carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Strategic Tie-Ups by Other Finance Firms

Earlier this month, Invesco Ltd. IVZ partnered with LGT Capital Partners, a leading privately held global specialist in alternative investing, to expand private markets access for U.S. wealth and retirement investors.



Together, Invesco and LGT Capital intend to create a multi-alternative private-market offering, initially focusing on these segments. By leveraging their combined strengths, the partnership aims to make private markets more accessible through robust portfolio solutions and better investor education.



Similarly, SEI Investments Co. SEIC wrapped up the first stage of its strategic collaboration with Stratos Wealth Holdings.



The partnership was first announced in July 2025, when SEIC agreed to invest roughly $527 million for a 57.5% stake in Stratos across two phases. Under the deal structure, a new entity was to acquire the operating companies that make up the current Stratos business.



SEI-Eclipse Holding Company, LLC, the newly formed entity, acquired the U.S.-based Stratos business for roughly $441 million, representing about 81% of the total transaction value.

