Fifth Third Betting Big on Branch Expansion: A Smart Growth Move?

Fifth Third Bancorp FITB is intensifying its branch expansion momentum, with plans to invest $1.9 billion through 2029, according to a Bloomberg report, which was published on MSN article. This marks a substantial increase from the initial investment for new branches that the company announced in 2018.

As part of a broader effort to enhance its competitive position, the company is setting its sights on Texas as a new growth market, adding it to its existing expansion focus in Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. This move unfolds as the bank prepares for the acquisition of Comerica, suggesting a notable shift in its geographic emphasis. Fifth Third now intends to open 150 Texas branches by 2029 on top of Comerica’s footprint and aims to have at least 8% of the bank branch market in Texas, one of the fastest-growing regions in the United States. The bank is also targeting a top-five market share in Dallas, Houston, and Austin.

Last week, FITB reached a milestone for its Southeast expansion strategy, with the opening of its 200th financial center in Florida and its 100th in the Carolinas, strengthening its fast-growing retail presence across key high-growth markets in the region. The company now operates more than 1,100 banking centers nationwide, a number expected to expand even further following the anticipated closing of its Comerica acquisition in early 2026.

With continued investments in fast-growing markets and the Comerica deal underway, Fifth Third is focused on strengthening deposits, expanding lending, and driving long-term revenue growth. By 2030, FITB expects more than half of the bank's retail footprint will be focused in the Southeast, Texas, and Arizona. The bank plans to hire an additional 1,500 staff to support the branch operations from 2026 to 2029. Supported by the continued growth and maturation of these investments, FITB forecasts that deposits could increase by $15 to $20 billion over the next seven years.

Similar Steps Taken by Other Financial Firms

Last month, The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.’s PNC banking subsidiary, PNC Bank, N.A. announced plans to open more than 300 new branches by 2030, increasing its total branch investment to about $2 billion.

This expansion adds 100 new branches to the company’s earlier plan, unveiled last November, which committed $1.5 billion to open more than 200 new branches and renovate 1,400 existing ones. The new initiative extends PNC’s retail expansion to nearly 20 U.S. markets, including Nashville, Chicago, Sarasota, and Winston-Salem.

In September 2025, F.N.B. Corp.’s FNB main subsidiary, First National Bank, unveiled its plan to add about 30 new branches to its existing network over the next five years.

These new branches will accelerate the company’s ongoing expansion in North Carolina, South Carolina, and the Bank's Mid-Atlantic Region, including Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. This move builds on FNB’s successful expansion strategy in South Carolina, where it has heavily invested in Greenville and Charleston.

