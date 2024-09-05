Fifth Third Bancorp's Preferred Shares Cross 6% Yield Mark

In trading on Thursday, shares of Fifth Third Bancorp's 6.00% Non-Cumululative Perpetual Preferred (Symbol: FITBP) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.50), with shares changing hands as low as $24.95 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.59% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel
. As of last close, FITBP was trading at a 0.40% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 7.44% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative
, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
Below is a dividend history chart for FITBP, showing historical dividend payments on Fifth Third Bancorp's 6.00% Non-Cumululative Perpetual Preferred:
In Thursday trading, Fifth Third Bancorp's 6.00% Non-Cumululative Perpetual Preferred (Symbol: FITBP) is currently down about 0.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: FITB) are down about 0.9%.
