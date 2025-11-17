Fifth Third Bancorp Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for FITB

In trading on Monday, shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (Symbol: FITB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $41.19, changing hands as low as $40.92 per share. Fifth Third Bancorp shares are currently trading off about 3.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FITB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FITB's low point in its 52 week range is $32.25 per share, with $49.07 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $41.12. The FITB DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

