Markets
FDSB

Fifth District Bancorp Authorizes Buyback Of Up To 10% Of Outstanding Shares

August 25, 2025 — 09:02 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Fifth District Bancorp, Inc. (FDSB), parent of Fifth District Savings Bank, has approved a stock repurchase program for up to 555,947 shares, or 10% of its outstanding stock.

The $74.28 million market-cap company, trading at $13.41 per share and 0.57 times book value, plans to conduct open-market purchases under SEC Rule 10b5-1, depending on market conditions.

The Louisiana bank, which has returned 28% over the past year, has not set a timeline and may suspend or discontinue the program at any time. Founded in 1926, Fifth District Savings Bank operates seven locations across Orleans, St. Tammany, and Jefferson Parishes.

Separately, the company amended CFO Melissa Burns' executive compensation agreement, raising her annual retirement benefit to $94,000 under its Second Amended and Restated Executive Salary Continuation Agreement.

Monday, FDSB closed at $13.41, down 0.30%, and rose after hours to $13.55, up 1.04%, on the NasdaqCM.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

FDSB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.