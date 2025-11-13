Fiera Capital Corp. Reveals Decline In Q3 Income

(RTTNews) - Fiera Capital Corp. (FSZ.TO) reported earnings for third quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $5.83 million, or $0.05 per share. This compares with $12.63 million, or $0.11 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Fiera Capital Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $25.03 million or $0.23 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 2.7% to $167.09 million from $171.71 million last year.

Fiera Capital Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $5.83 Mln. vs. $12.63 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.05 vs. $0.11 last year. -Revenue: $167.09 Mln vs. $171.71 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.