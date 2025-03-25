FIDU Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (Symbol: FIDU) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $70.66, changing hands as high as $70.67 per share. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index shares are currently trading off about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FIDU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FIDU's low point in its 52 week range is $63.695 per share, with $77.5921 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $70.54.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.