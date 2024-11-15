Fidia S.p.A. Embraces New EU Regulation for Growth

Fidia Spa (IT:FDA) has released an update.

Fidia S.p.A., a leader in numerical control technology, is poised to benefit from the new EU Listing Act Regulation, which simplifies the process for issuing new shares, thereby strengthening its financial position. The company is actively seeking third-party investors and current shareholders to support its growth and has initiated steps to settle outstanding obligations. Additionally, Fidia is exploring recapitalization options to ensure long-term financial stability.

