Fidelity: Younger Investors Present Massive Opportunity for Advisors

If advisors are looking to build out their practice, they should look no further than Millennials and Generation Z. That is according to Fidelity, which believes younger investors represent substantial, long-term wealth potential. According to a recent report from Fidelity Institutional, population and wealth are significantly shifting to the younger generations, who now collectively represent 47% of the U.S. population. These findings came from the Fidelity Investments 2022 Investor Insights Study, which included 2,490 investors who were 21 and older and had household investable assets of $50,000 or more. Fidelity also offered recommendations on how to approach younger investors. For instance, advisors should create an ideal profile of the young clients they would like to work with. They should also engage with the children of their current clients as a way to retain assets when wealth is transferred. Financial advisors can differentiate themselves by becoming a coach and elevating the client experience with frequent check-ins and establishing and monitoring financial routines. In terms of gathering clients, Fidelity recommends that advisors refine their social media strategy to capture their attention, while also telling younger prospects what they do for the community and the causes that they care about.

Finsum:According to a recent study by Fidelity, advisors should consider reaching out to Millennials and Generation Z as they offer substantial long-term wealth potential.

