Fidelity National Unveils Cloud-Native Enterprise Risk Suite on AWS

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. FIS is accelerating its cloud transformation strategy with the launch of Enterprise Risk Suite on Amazon Web Services (AWS). The new offering introduces a cloud-native risk management platform designed to help financial institutions access the latest software capabilities without the disruption of traditional upgrade cycles. As market volatility and regulatory scrutiny intensify globally, the ability to run uninterrupted risk operations is becoming a critical requirement for banks, insurers and capital market firms.

The platform operates through a continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD) framework, allowing institutions to automatically access the latest software version without lengthy upgrade processes or system disruptions. This approach modernizes how enterprise risk systems are deployed and maintained, replacing traditional upgrade cycles that often required additional time, resources and operational adjustments.

Built on a microservices-based cloud architecture, the suite enables firms to scale computing capacity according to workload demands. Financial institutions can run larger and more complex calculations while accessing additional processing power during periods of elevated market activity. The cloud-based structure also reduces dependence on costly on-premise infrastructure.

The launch further strengthens FIS’ standing in enterprise risk technology following its recognition as a Category Leader in the Chartis Credit Risk Management Systems report. The broader financial services industry is rapidly adopting cloud-based infrastructure to improve operational resilience and real-time analytics. Partnerships between fintech providers and cloud companies such as AWS are becoming increasingly central to modernization strategies across banking and capital markets.

The AWS deployment could support stronger recurring revenue growth for FIS over the long term as clients increasingly transition toward subscription-oriented cloud platforms. Competition remains intense from firms that are investing heavily in cloud-enabled analytics and risk systems. However, FIS benefits from a diversified technology ecosystem spanning payments, banking and capital markets, which may help the company deepen enterprise relationships and expand adoption of integrated financial infrastructure solutions in the years ahead.

FIS’ Price Performance

Over the past year, FIS shares have declined 45.1% compared with the industry’s fall of 22%.



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FIS’ Zacks Rank & Key Picks

FIS currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some top-ranked stocks in the business services space are Sezzle Inc. SEZL, Dave Inc. DAVE and Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. PRTH, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Sezzle’s current-year earnings is pinned at $5.09 per share and has witnessed four upward revisions in the past 30 days against no movement in the opposite direction. Sezzle beat earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 17.4%. The consensus estimate for current-year revenues is pegged at $592.6 million, implying 31.6% year-over-year growth.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Dave’s current-year earnings is pinned at $15.46 per share and has witnessed two upward revisions in the past 30 days against no movement in the opposite direction. Dave beat earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 45.8%. The consensus estimate for current-year revenues is pegged at $710.2 million, implying 28.1% year-over-year growth.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Priority Technology’s current-year earnings is pinned at $1.24 per share and has witnessed one upward revision in the past 30 days against no movement in the opposite direction. Priority Technology beat earnings estimates in two of the trailing four quarters and missed twice, with the average surprise being 4.4%. The consensus estimate for current-year revenues is pegged at $1 billion, implying 8.5% year-over-year growth.

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Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dave Inc. (DAVE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (PRTH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sezzle Inc. (SEZL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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