Fidelity National Powers ATLAS With Advanced Loan Servicing Solution

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. FIS recently unveiled that ATLAS SP Partners selected its Commercial Loan Servicing solution to streamline and enhance the latter’s loan lifecycle management processing workflows. ATLAS offers structured and asset-backed credit solutions to institutional investors and borrowers.

The advanced automation, adaptability and risk management capabilities of the FIS solution will enable ATLAS to maintain its high standards of service for both borrowers and investors, while also enhancing efficiency and transparency across loan and investment operations.

The FIS solution forms part of the comprehensive Commercial Lending Suite. It empowers lenders with optimized decision-making, high-quality data and advanced analytics. With fully integrated workflows, the solution supports every stage of the commercial loan lifecycle, automates customized processes and controls, and offers comprehensive product, fee, accrual and transaction processing. It features flexible product structures, advanced agency servicing capabilities and strong security tailored to meet the needs of small and mid-sized borrowers.

Moreover, the latest move seems to be a time-opportune one as investors seek stronger returns and banks collaborate with non-bank lenders to expand lending opportunities. This, in turn, is expected to boost the demand for innovative technology that delivers operational transparency and efficiency, which FIS can capitalize through its Commercial Loan Servicing solution.

Benefits of the Recent Move to FIS

The recent move highlights FIS’ efforts in empowering sophisticated investment firms by offering integrated asset management and commercial lending technologies that meet evolving market needs. Increased utilization of Commercial Loan Servicing solution is likely to drive revenues for the company.

FIS continually invests in cutting-edge technologies and develops new solutions to strengthen the payment infrastructure. By leveraging ongoing software innovation, strategic acquisitions and equity investments, FIS expands its range of offerings, allowing it to cross-sell more services to existing clients while drawing in new ones. Additionally, FIS partners with other organizations to deliver integrated, end-to-end solutions to its customers.

FIS’ Share Price Performance & Zacks Rank

Shares of Fidelity National have gained 15% in the past three months compared with the industry’s 0.5% growth. FIS currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

