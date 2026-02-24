Markets
FIS

Fidelity National Information Services Q4 Income Advances

February 24, 2026 — 10:19 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $511 million, or $0.98 per share. This compares with $304 million, or $0.56 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Fidelity National Information Services reported adjusted earnings of $874 million or $1.68 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.5% to $2.81 billion from $2.59 billion last year.

Fidelity National Information Services earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $511 Mln. vs. $304 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.98 vs. $0.56 last year. -Revenue: $2.81 Bln vs. $2.59 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 1.26 To $ 1.30 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 3.270 B To $ 3.290 B

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

FIS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.