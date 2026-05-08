Fidelity National Information Services Q1 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) released earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $2.366 billion, or $4.58 per share. This compares with $77 million, or $0.15 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Fidelity National Information Services reported adjusted earnings of $705 million or $1.36 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 30.1% to $3.295 billion from $2.532 billion last year.

Fidelity National Information Services earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $2.366 Bln. vs. $77 Mln. last year. -EPS: $4.58 vs. $0.15 last year. -Revenue: $3.295 Bln vs. $2.532 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 1.45 To $ 1.49 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 3.375 B To $ 3.395 B Full year EPS guidance: $ 6.22 To $ 6.32 Full year revenue guidance: $ 13.770 B To $ 13.850 B

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