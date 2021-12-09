Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 10, 2021

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.39 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 27, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FIS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that FIS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $108.33, the dividend yield is 1.44%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FIS was $108.33, representing a -30.54% decrease from the 52 week high of $155.96 and a 6.42% increase over the 52 week low of $101.79.

FIS is a part of the Miscellaneous sector, which includes companies such as Visa Inc. (V) and Mastercard Incorporated (MA). FIS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.37. Zacks Investment Research reports FIS's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 20.29%, compared to an industry average of 21.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the fis Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to FIS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have FIS as a top-10 holding:

ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (IPAY)

Global X FinTech ETF (FINX)

Ecofin Digital Payments Infrastructure Fund (TPAY)

Inspire 100 ETF (BIBL)

Inspire Tactical Balanced ESG ETF (RISN).

The top-performing ETF of this group is BIBL with an increase of 9.12% over the last 100 days. IPAY has the highest percent weighting of FIS at 4.97%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.