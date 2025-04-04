Fidelity National Info Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (12 Ratings)

In the latest quarter, 12 analysts provided ratings for Fidelity National Info (NYSE:FIS), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 5 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 4 4 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Fidelity National Info, presenting an average target of $89.75, a high estimate of $113.00, and a low estimate of $80.00. Experiencing a 9.84% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $99.55.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Fidelity National Info. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Koning Baird Raises Neutral $82.00 $80.00 Ramsey El-Assal Barclays Lowers Overweight $85.00 $102.00 Timothy Chiodo UBS Lowers Neutral $81.00 $94.00 Daniel Perlin RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $95.00 $104.00 Andrew Bauch Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $80.00 $88.00 James Friedman Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $81.00 $103.00 Charles Nabhan Stephens & Co. Lowers Overweight $90.00 $100.00 Dominick Gabriele Compass Point Lowers Buy $113.00 $126.00 James Faucette Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $86.00 $92.00 Vasundhara Govil Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Outperform $92.00 $102.00 Daniel Perlin RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $104.00 $104.00 Andrew Bauch Wells Fargo Announces Equal-Weight $88.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Fidelity National Info. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Fidelity National Info. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Fidelity National Info compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Fidelity National Info compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Fidelity National Info's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Fidelity National Info's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Fidelity National Info analyst ratings.

Discovering Fidelity National Info: A Closer Look

Fidelity National Information Services provides core processing and ancillary services to banks, but its business has expanded over time. By acquiring SunGard in 2015, the company now provides record-keeping and other services to investment firms. With the acquisition of Worldpay in 2019, FIS was providing payment processing services for merchants and holding leading positions in the United States and United Kingdom. But the company sold off a majority interest in Worldpay and now has only a minority stake.

Financial Insights: Fidelity National Info

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Fidelity National Info's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 3.42% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Fidelity National Info's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 10.81%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Fidelity National Info's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 1.74%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Fidelity National Info's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.82%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, Fidelity National Info adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for FIS

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Baird Maintains Neutral Neutral Feb 2025 Barclays Maintains Overweight Overweight Feb 2025 UBS Maintains Neutral Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for FIS

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.