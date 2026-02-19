Fidelity National Financial Posts Q4 Loss

(RTTNews) - Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF) on Thursday reported net loss attributable to common shareholders for the fourth quarter of $117 million, or $0.43 per share, compared to net earnings of $450 million, or $1.65 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Adjusted net earnings attributable to common shareholders for the fourth quarter were $382 million, or $1.41 per share, compared to $366 million, or $1.34 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Total revenues for the quarter were $4.051 billion, compared to $3.621 billion last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.