Fidelity National Enhances Treasury Management With Treasury GPT

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. FIS recently introduced Treasury GPT, an AI-powered product support tool aimed at improving efficiency and workflows in treasury management. Embedded within FIS Treasury and Risk Manager: Integrity Edition, the tool provides real-time support for platform configuration, product guidance, and best practice recommendations.

Developed in collaboration with Microsoft, Treasury GPT leverages Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service to deliver quick, accurate responses to user queries. This integration is expected to significantly reduce administrative workload, allowing treasurers to focus more on liquidity management, risk mitigation, and strategic planning. With 89% of CEOs anticipating generative AI to impact business models in the next three years, Treasury GPT positions FIS at the forefront of AI-driven financial solutions.

A standout feature of Treasury GPT is its ability to provide instant product-related guidance, helping clients maximize platform efficiency. Further strengthening its capabilities, FIS is also migrating its Integrity platform to Microsoft Azure, boosting data processing speed, scalability, and security.

This move aligns with FIS' broader strategy to drive growth through advanced technology, reinforcing its position in Capital Markets Solutions and delivering superior value to its clients. This segment recorded revenues of $821 million, which grew 9% year over year in the fourth quarter. FIS expects the segment’s revenues to rise 6.5-7% year over year in 2025.

FIS’ Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity National have gained 2.5% in the past year compared with the 16.2% rise of the industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Fidelity National currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Business Services space are Sezzle Inc. SEZL, PayPal Holdings, Inc. PYPL and Remitly Global, Inc. RELY. Sezzle currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and PayPal Holdings and Remitly Global carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The bottom line of Sezzle outpaced estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average surprise being 142.4%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SEZL’s 2025 earnings indicates an improvement of 19.9% from the year-ago figure. The same for revenues implies growth of 30.4% from the prior-year tally. The consensus mark for SEZL’s 2025 earnings has moved 5.2% north in the past 30 days.

PayPal’s earnings outpaced estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 14.3%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PYPL’s 2025 earnings indicates an improvement of 8% from the year-ago figure. The same for revenues implies growth of 3.7% from the year-ago actual. The consensus mark for PYPL’s 2025 earnings has moved 2.2% north in the past 30 days.

The bottom line of Remitly Global has outpaced estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average surprise being 58.8%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RELY’s 2025 earnings indicates an improvement of 115.8% from the year-ago figure. The same for revenues implies growth of 24% from the prior-year tally.

