Fidelity MSCI Financials Index Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for FNCL

In trading on Thursday, shares of the Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (Symbol: FNCL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $74.73, changing hands as low as $73.46 per share. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index shares are currently trading off about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FNCL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FNCL's low point in its 52 week range is $58.68 per share, with $80.31 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $74.12.

