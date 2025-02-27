Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index Getting Very Oversold

In the case of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index, the RSI reading has hit 29.4 — by comparison, the RSI reading for the S&P 500 is currently 40.4. A bullish investor could look at FDIS's 29.4 reading as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.
Looking at a chart of one year performance (below), FDIS's low point in its 52 week range is $73.19 per share, with $104.41 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $91.77. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index shares are currently trading down about 1.5% on the day.
