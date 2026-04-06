Fidelity High Dividend Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for FDVV

In trading on Monday, shares of the Fidelity High Dividend ETF (Symbol: FDVV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $55.77, changing hands as high as $55.87 per share. Fidelity High Dividend shares are currently trading up about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FDVV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FDVV's low point in its 52 week range is $42.813 per share, with $60.12 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $55.84.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

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