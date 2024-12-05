Fidelity Has a New Direct Indexing Partner

Strive Asset Management has launched direct indexing services on Fidelity and Schwab platforms, reaching a broad retail audience. These services emphasize daily tax-loss harvesting and pro-shareholder governance, avoiding ESG or DEI constraints.

Powered by Vestmark’s VAST technology, the initiative aligns with Strive’s anti-ESG philosophy, aiming to deliver superior financial outcomes for clients. CEO Matt Cole highlighted the unique value of Strive’s approach, citing frequent drawdowns in large-cap equities that offer tax-harvesting opportunities.

Founded in 2022 by Vivek Ramaswamy, now a key figure in President-elect Trump’s administration, Strive manages $1.7 billion in assets. Its ETFs focus purely on financial returns, contrasting with ESG-oriented funds by voting against ESG shareholder proposals.

Finsum: ESG and DEI oriented funds will have an uphill battle against the trump administration.

direct indexing

custom indexing

advisors

esg

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.