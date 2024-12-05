Fidelity Has a New Direct Indexing Partner

Strive Asset Management has launched direct indexing services on Fidelity and Schwab platforms, reaching a broad retail audience. These services emphasize daily tax-loss harvesting and pro-shareholder governance, avoiding ESG or DEI constraints.
Powered by Vestmark’s VAST technology, the initiative aligns with Strive’s anti-ESG philosophy, aiming to deliver superior financial outcomes for clients. CEO Matt Cole highlighted the unique value of Strive’s approach, citing frequent drawdowns in large-cap equities that offer tax-harvesting opportunities.
Founded in 2022 by Vivek Ramaswamy, now a key figure in President-elect Trump’s administration, Strive manages $1.7 billion in assets. Its ETFs focus purely on financial returns, contrasting with ESG-oriented funds by voting against ESG shareholder proposals.
Finsum: ESG and DEI oriented funds will have an uphill battle against the trump administration.
- direct indexing
- custom indexing
- advisors
- esg
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.