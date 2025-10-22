Fidelity D&D Bancorp Inc Q3 Income Advances

(RTTNews) - Fidelity D&D Bancorp Inc (FDBC) released a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $7.35 million, or $1.27 per share. This compares with $4.97 million, or $0.86 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 12.4% to $30.68 million from $27.299 million last year.

Fidelity D&D Bancorp Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $7.35 Mln. vs. $4.97 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.27 vs. $0.86 last year. -Revenue: $30.68 Mln vs. $27.299 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.