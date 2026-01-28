Fidelity D&D Bancorp Inc Bottom Line Climbs In Q4

(RTTNews) - Fidelity D&D Bancorp Inc (FDBC) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $7.94 million, or $1.37 per share. This compares with $5.83 million, or $1.02 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 17.8% to $19.28 million from $16.37 million last year.

Fidelity D&D Bancorp Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $7.94 Mln. vs. $5.83 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.37 vs. $1.02 last year. -Revenue: $19.28 Mln vs. $16.37 Mln last year.

