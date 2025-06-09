FibroGen, Inc. Appoints Dr. Michael Kauffman to Board of Directors

FibroGen appoints Dr. Michael Kauffman to its Board, enhancing leadership for drug development and oncology expertise.

FibroGen, Inc. has appointed Dr. Michael Kauffman to its Board of Directors, effective June 4, 2025. Dr. Kauffman, a seasoned veteran in the biotech industry with nearly 30 years of experience in oncology and drug development, brings significant leadership expertise to the board. Chairman James Schoeneck emphasized that Dr. Kauffman’s background will be crucial as FibroGen advances its clinical pipeline and navigates upcoming milestones. Dr. Kauffman expressed enthusiasm about joining FibroGen at a pivotal time for the company, which is working on innovative therapies aimed at cancer and anemia, including its approved treatment roxadustat and the development of FG-3246, an antibody-drug conjugate for prostate cancer.

Potential Positives

Appointment of Dr. Michael Kauffman to the Board of Directors brings extensive biotech leadership and expertise, particularly in oncology, which is crucial for progressing FibroGen's drug development pipeline.

Dr. Kauffman's experience from leading companies through transitions to commercial stages may provide strategic guidance for FibroGen's anticipated turnaround and future growth.

The mention of FibroGen’s differentiated potential first-in-class assets signals confidence in the company's innovative therapies, positioning them well within the competitive biopharmaceutical landscape.

Potential Negatives

The press release mentions a "significant turnaround" for the company, which may indicate that FibroGen is currently facing challenges that necessitate a major overhaul or improvement in its operations.

There is a lack of concrete updates or success stories regarding the company's current pipeline, which could raise concerns among investors about the viability of its ongoing projects and future growth.

The mention of anticipated near-term clinical milestones suggests that there may be pressure on the company to deliver results, which could lead to volatility in its stock price if expectations are not met.

FAQ

Who has been appointed to FibroGen's Board of Directors?

Dr. Michael Kauffman was appointed to FibroGen's Board of Directors effective June 4, 2025.

What is Dr. Kauffman's background in the biotech industry?

Dr. Kauffman has about 30 years of experience, particularly in oncology therapeutic products and drug development.

What roles does Dr. Kauffman currently hold?

He is the CEO of Nereid Therapeutics and serves as a board member for several biotech companies.

What is FibroGen's focus as a biopharmaceutical company?

FibroGen focuses on developing novel therapies for cancer biology and anemia, including treatments for chronic kidney disease.

What is Roxadustat and its current approval status?

Roxadustat is a treatment for anemia in chronic kidney disease, currently approved in multiple countries including China and Europe.

$FGEN Insider Trading Activity

$FGEN insiders have traded $FGEN stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FGEN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES A SCHOENECK has made 2 purchases buying 300,000 shares for an estimated $105,040 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. THANE WETTIG (CEO) purchased 145,000 shares for an estimated $50,663

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$FGEN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 18 institutional investors add shares of $FGEN stock to their portfolio, and 49 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



SAN FRANCISCO, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: FGEN) today announced the appointment of Dr. Michael Kauffman to its Board of Directors effective June 4, 2025.





“Michael is a well-recognized biotech industry veteran, who brings a wealth of biotech leadership experience to our board,” said James Schoeneck, chairman of the board of directors of FibroGen. “His expertise spanning all stages of drug development will be invaluable as FibroGen progresses its pipeline. Michael’s deep understanding of oncology will help the company through anticipated near-term clinical milestones and potential value-drivers.”





“FibroGen has differentiated potential first-in-class assets and the company is positioning itself for a significant turnaround over the next several years,” said Dr. Kauffman. “It is an honor to join the board at this exciting time for the company, and I look forward to contributing to the company’s future success.”







Michael Kauffman, M.D., Ph.D.







Michael G. Kauffman, M.D., Ph.D. has about 30 years of experience in the life sciences industry, particularly in oncology therapeutic products, including expertise in preclinical research, clinical development, regulatory strategy and global approvals. He currently serves as chief executive officer (CEO), president, and board member of Nereid Therapeutics Inc. and is the Lead Director on the board of Verastem Oncology. In addition to Verastem Oncology and Nereid, he is a board member for FoRx Therapeutics, Kezar Life Sciences, Incendia Therapeutics, and BiVictriX Therapeutics. Previously, Dr Kauffman served as the co-founder and CEO of Karyopharm, where he guided the Company's transition from a discovery stage biotechnology company to a commercial stage organization and the global approvals of XPOVIO®. Prior to joining Karyopharm, Dr Kauffman was CMO of Onyx Pharma, where he led the development of Kyprolis® following the Onyx acquisition of Proteolix Inc., where he served as board member and then CMO. Previously, Dr. Kauffman was President and Chief Executive officer of EPIX Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (previously Predix Pharmaceuticals, Inc.). Before that, he was the leader of the Velcade® development program at Millennium Pharmaceuticals and has also held a number of senior positions at Millennium Predictive Medicine and Biogen. Dr Kauffman received his MD and PhD from Johns Hopkins Medical School, trained in Internal Medicine at Beth Israel (Deaconess) Medical Center and in Rheumatology at Massachusetts General Hospital, and is board certified in Internal Medicine.







About FibroGen







FibroGen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on development of novel therapies at the frontiers of cancer biology and anemia. Roxadustat (爱瑞卓®, EVRENZO™) is currently approved in China, Europe, Japan, and numerous other countries for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease (CKD) patients on dialysis and not on dialysis. The Company continues to evaluate a development plan for roxadustat in anemia associated with lower-risk myelodysplastic syndrome (LR-MDS) in the U.S. FG-3246 (also known as FOR46), a first-in-class antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) targeting CD46 is in development for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. This program also includes the development of FG-3180, an associated CD46-targeted PET biomarker. For more information, please visit



www.fibrogen.com



.







For Investor Inquiries:







David DeLucia, CFA





Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer







ir@fibrogen.com





