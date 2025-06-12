FibroGen To Implement 1-for-25 Reverse Stock Split

(RTTNews) - FibroGen, Inc. (FGEN) on Thursday announced that it will implement a 1-for-25 reverse stock split of its issued and outstanding common stock, effective June 16, 2025.

FibroGen's common stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on June 17, 2025, when the markets open, under the company's existing trading symbol "FGEN."

The Reverse Stock Split was previously approved by stockholders at the company's annual meeting of stockholders held on June 4, 2025, with the final ratio determined by the Company's Board of Directors. One

At the effective time of the Reverse Stock Split, every 25 shares of the Company's issued and outstanding common stock will automatically be reclassified and combined into one share of the Company's common stock.

This will reduce the number of issued and outstanding shares of common stock from approximately 101.1 million shares to approximately 4.0 million shares.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.