News & Insights

Markets
FGEN

FibroGen Appoints Deyaa Adib As CMO

March 11, 2024 — 07:46 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - FibroGen, Inc. (FGEN), a biotechnology firm, announced on Monday that it has appointed Deyaa Adib as chief medical officer with effect from March 11.

Adib, with over 27 years of medical oncology experience, joins FibroGen from Triumvira Immunologics Inc. where he had served as Chief Medical Officer.

Earlier, he was Acting Chief Medical Officer at Rain Therapeutics, and Vice President of late-stage development at Blueprint Medicines.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FGEN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.