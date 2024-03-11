FibroGen Appoints Deyaa Adib As CMO

(RTTNews) - FibroGen, Inc. (FGEN), a biotechnology firm, announced on Monday that it has appointed Deyaa Adib as chief medical officer with effect from March 11.

Adib, with over 27 years of medical oncology experience, joins FibroGen from Triumvira Immunologics Inc. where he had served as Chief Medical Officer.

Earlier, he was Acting Chief Medical Officer at Rain Therapeutics, and Vice President of late-stage development at Blueprint Medicines.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.